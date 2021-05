COVID killed CHOTA RAJAN and it dint even care that he is no.2 man of D COMPANY ..I wonder why he dint shoot it ?😳.. Seriously speaking I wonder how DAWOOD IBRAHIM is feeling 🥲🥲

Chhota Rajan, who had tested positive for Covid-19, had been admitted to the New Delhi-based AIIMS on April 26. some reports says that he dies due to covid. but The All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) on Friday denied the reports of underworld don Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan's death. But RGV responds about chota's death.