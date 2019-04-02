English summary

RX 100 sensation Payal Rajput signed her first item number and will thrill the audience in Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next film ‘SITA.’ The 'Bulreddy Song' is a peppy mass number that will shake all the sections of the audience in theatres. The mass song of the year will be out tomorrow at 10.30 AM. Payal's solo glamorous treat will be the major highlight of the song which will be a feast for masses.