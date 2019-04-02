తెలుగు
    ‘సీత’లో పాయల్ రాజ్‌పుత్ స్పెషల్ సాంగ్, సూపర్ హాట్ లుక్!

    RX 100 చిత్రంలో తన అందం, నటనతో సెన్సేష‌న్ క్రియేట్ చేసి కుర్రకారును ఫిదా చేసిన బ్యూటీ పాయ‌ల్ రాజ్‌పుత్‌. ఆ సినిమా తర్వాత పాయల్ మరోసారి తన గ్లామర్‌తో వెండితెరను హీటెక్కించడానికి రాబోతోంది. తేజ ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న 'సీత'లో స్పెషల్ సాంగులో కనిపించబోతోంది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించి పాయల్ లుక్ రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

    బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్‌, కాజ‌ల్ అగ‌ర్వాల్, మ‌న్నారా చోప్రా హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా 'సీత' చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. కథ సాగే క్రమంలో వచ్చే ఓ సిచ్యువేషన్లో 'బుల్ రెడ్డి... అనే పాటలో పాయల్ కనిపించబోతోంది. ఈ సాంగ్ ఏప్రిల్ 3న ఉద‌యం 10.30 గంట‌ల‌కు చిత్ర బృందం విడుదల చేయబోతోంది.

    స్పెషల్ సాంగులో పాయల్ రాజ్ పుత్ హాట్ అండ్ సెక్సీ గ్లామర్, ఆమె చేసే డాన్స్ 'సీత' సినిమా మొత్తానికే హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటుందట. ఈ చిత్రంలో సోనూ సూద్ కీల‌క పాత్ర‌లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు. ఎ.కె.ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్మెంట్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై రూపొందుతోన్న ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ 25న విడుదల కాబోతోంది.

    నటీనటులు

    బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్‌
    కాజ‌ల్ అగ‌ర్వాల్‌
    మ‌న్నారా చోప్రా
    సోనూ సూద్‌
    త‌నికెళ్ల భ‌ర‌ణి
    అభిన‌వ్ గోమ‌టం
    అభిమ‌న్యుసింగ్ త‌దిత‌రులు

    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు

    ద‌ర్శక‌త్వం: తేజ‌
    నిర్మాత‌: రామబ్ర‌హ్మం సుంక‌ర‌
    బ్యాన‌ర్ ఎ.కె.ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్మెంట్స్‌
    స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌: ఏ టీవీ
    ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూస‌ర్‌: కిషోర్ గరిక‌పాటి
    కో ప్రొడ్యూస‌ర్స్‌: అజ‌య్ సుంక‌ర‌, అభిషేక్ అగ‌ర్వాల్‌
    మ్యూజిక్‌: అనూప్ రూబెన్స్‌
    సినిమాటోగ్ర‌పీ: శిర్షా రే
    ఎడిట‌ర్‌: కోట‌గిరి వెంక‌టేశ్వ‌ర‌రావు
    ఫైట్స్‌: క‌న‌ల్ క‌ణ్ణ‌న్‌
    డైలాగ్స్‌: ల‌క్ష్మీ భూపాల్‌

    English summary
    RX 100 sensation Payal Rajput signed her first item number and will thrill the audience in Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next film ‘SITA.’ The 'Bulreddy Song' is a peppy mass number that will shake all the sections of the audience in theatres. The mass song of the year will be out tomorrow at 10.30 AM. Payal's solo glamorous treat will be the major highlight of the song which will be a feast for masses.
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
