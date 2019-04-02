RX 100 చిత్రంలో తన అందం, నటనతో సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేసి కుర్రకారును ఫిదా చేసిన బ్యూటీ పాయల్ రాజ్పుత్. ఆ సినిమా తర్వాత పాయల్ మరోసారి తన గ్లామర్తో వెండితెరను హీటెక్కించడానికి రాబోతోంది. తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న 'సీత'లో స్పెషల్ సాంగులో కనిపించబోతోంది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించి పాయల్ లుక్ రిలీజ్ చేశారు.
బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్, కాజల్ అగర్వాల్, మన్నారా చోప్రా హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా 'సీత' చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. కథ సాగే క్రమంలో వచ్చే ఓ సిచ్యువేషన్లో 'బుల్ రెడ్డి... అనే పాటలో పాయల్ కనిపించబోతోంది. ఈ సాంగ్ ఏప్రిల్ 3న ఉదయం 10.30 గంటలకు చిత్ర బృందం విడుదల చేయబోతోంది.
స్పెషల్ సాంగులో పాయల్ రాజ్ పుత్ హాట్ అండ్ సెక్సీ గ్లామర్, ఆమె చేసే డాన్స్ 'సీత' సినిమా మొత్తానికే హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటుందట. ఈ చిత్రంలో సోనూ సూద్ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఎ.కె.ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్పై రూపొందుతోన్న ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ 25న విడుదల కాబోతోంది.
RX 100 sensation Payal Rajput signed her first item number and will thrill the audience in Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next film ‘SITA.’ The 'Bulreddy Song' is a peppy mass number that will shake all the sections of the audience in theatres. The mass song of the year will be out tomorrow at 10.30 AM. Payal's solo glamorous treat will be the major highlight of the song which will be a feast for masses.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more