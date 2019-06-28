1368 అడుగుల ఎత్తులో... ‘సాహో’ టోటల్ షూట్ ఫినిష్

English summary

Vaibhavi Merchant, one of the iconic Bollywood choreographers shaping a song for Saaho. Filming part of the song completed and team Saaho posted the same update through their official twitter handle. This song was shot in Tirol, Austria which has some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth. They've chosen Cable Cars’ in the region who provided an amazing experience with their safe, accessible and secure location for the cast and crew of Saaho.Pan India SuperStar Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor Saaho Will hit the screens on the 15th of August all over the world.