1368 అడుగుల ఎత్తులో... ‘సాహో’ టోటల్ షూట్ ఫినిష్

బాహుబలి-ది బిగినింగ్, బాహుబలి-ది కంక్లూజన్ సినిమాలు ఇండియా వైడ్ సంచలన విజయం సాధించడంతో రెబల్స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ నుంచి వచ్చే నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ ఏమిటనే ఆసక్తి భారతీయ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో నెలకొనిఉంది. వారి అంచనాలకు తగిన విధంగానే ప్రభాస్ 'సాహో' అనే భారీ యాక్షన్ మూవీతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మూడు భాషల్లో భారీ బడ్జెట్తో యువి క్రియెషన్స్ బ్యానర్లో వంశి, ప్రమెద్, విక్రమ్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
ఇప్పటికే టాకీ పార్ట్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న 'సాహో' బృందం పాటల చిత్రీకరణ కోసం ఇటీవల ఆస్ట్రియా వెళ్లింది. ఇక్కడి అత్యద్బుతమైన లోకేషన్స్లో బాలీవుడ్ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ వైభవి మర్చంట్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో రొమాంటిక్ సాంగ్స్ చిత్రీకరించారు. 1368 అడుగుల ఎత్తులో కేబుల్ కార్స్ ద్వారా ప్రయాణించి షూట్ చేశారు.
ఆస్ట్రియా షెడ్యూల్ ముగియడంతో 'సాహో' టోటల్ షూటింగ్ పూర్తయినట్లయింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి జిబ్రాన్ అందించిన బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ ప్రత్యేకంగా నిలవనుంది. ప్రతీ సీన్ ఎలివేట్ చేసే విధంగా వరల్డ్ క్లాస్ క్వాలిటీ రీ రికార్డింగ్ అందించారట. హో చిత్రం ఇండిపెండెన్స్ డే సందర్భంగా అగస్ట్ 15న విడుదల చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
సుజీత్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని యువీ క్రియేషన్స్ అధినేతలు వంశీ-ప్రమోద్ ఏ విషయంలోనూ రాజీ పడకుండా అత్యంత భారీ బడ్జెట్ తో ఏక కాలంలో తెలుగు, తమిళ, హిందీ భాషల్లో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు.
Vaibhavi Merchant, one of the iconic Bollywood choreographers shaping a song for Saaho. Filming part of the song completed and team Saaho posted the same update through their official twitter handle. This song was shot in Tirol, Austria which has some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth. They've chosen Cable Cars’ in the region who provided an amazing experience with their safe, accessible and secure location for the cast and crew of Saaho.Pan India SuperStar Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor Saaho Will hit the screens on the 15th of August all over the world.
