 »   » గోవాలో సమంత, నాగచైతన్య.. సోషల్ మీడియా ఫొటోలు కేక

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
naga chaitanya samantha akkineni u turn movie savyasachi movie నాగచైతన్య సమంత అక్కినేని యూటర్న్ సవ్యసాచి
English summary
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are currently holidaying in and around Goa. Samantha took to Instagram to share an adorable picture from her vacation. The photo earned 442 thousand likes. Similarly, she shared a photo of her hubby Naga Chaitanya, which has caught the attention of their fans. At the time of publication, the photo received 337 thousand likes on Instagram.
Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 20:30 [IST]