గోవాలో సమంత, నాగచైతన్య.. సోషల్ మీడియా ఫొటోలు కేక

    నాగచైతన్యతో పెళ్లి తర్వాత సమంత అక్కినేని సోషల్ మీడియాలో జోరు కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. సమయం చిక్కితే చాలూ తన భర్త ఫోటోలను, తన ఫోటోలను ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌ ద్వారా అభిమానులకు చేరువ అవుతున్నారు. తాజాగా చైతూ, సామ్ ఇద్దరు గోవాలో విహారయాత్ర చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా దిగిన ఫొటోలను ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో పోస్టు చేశారు. ఆ ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

    సమంత అక్కినేని షేర్ చేసిన ఫొటోలు ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో దుమ్మురేపాయి. సమంత పోస్ట్ చేసిన ఫొటోకు గంటలోపే సుమారు 4.5 లక్షలకుపైగా లైక్స్ రావడం గమనార్హం. అలాగే నాగచైతన్య ఫోటోను కూడా ఆమె షేర్ చేసింది. ఆ చిత్రానికి కూడా సుమారు 4 లక్షల లైక్స్ రావడం జరిగింది. చైతూ ఫొటో పక్కన చాలా హాట్‌గా ఉన్నాడు కదా అంటూ కామెంట్ కూడా పెట్టింది.

    Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya photos goes viral

    గతేడాది అక్టోబర్ 5, 6వ తేదీన చాలా నిరాడంబరంగా గోవాలో సమంత, నాగ చైతన్య పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అప్పట్లో వారి పెళ్లి ఫొటోలు కూడా సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఇక సినిమాల విషయానికి వస్తే యూటర్న్ రీమేక్‌లో సమంత, సవ్యసాచి చిత్రంలో నాగచైతన్య నటిస్తున్నారు. వీరిద్దరూ కలిసి దర్శకుడు శివ నిర్వాణ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో నటించనున్నారు. వచ్చే ఏడాది ఈ సినిమా సెట్స్‌పైకి వెళ్తుంది.

    English summary
    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are currently holidaying in and around Goa. Samantha took to Instagram to share an adorable picture from her vacation. The photo earned 442 thousand likes. Similarly, she shared a photo of her hubby Naga Chaitanya, which has caught the attention of their fans. At the time of publication, the photo received 337 thousand likes on Instagram.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
