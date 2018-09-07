English summary

After Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Abhimanyudu, Samantha is thrilled about the release of her Tamil-Telugu bilingual, U Turn, Which is Directed by Pawan Kumar. Makers have released a promotional song composed by Anirudh Ravichander.Samantha has displayed her stylish moves in the peppy motivational song. ‘U Turn’ featuring Samantha in the lead role, has completed the censor formalities. The film got ‘U/A’ certificate and is all set for a grand release on September 13th.