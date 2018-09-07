తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » సమంత యూటర్న్‌కు లైన్ క్లియర్.. సెన్సార్ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్!

సమంత యూటర్న్‌కు లైన్ క్లియర్.. సెన్సార్ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రంగస్థలం, మహానటి, అభిమన్యుడు లాంటి ఘన విజయాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న సమంత మరో హిట్‌ను ఖాతాలో వేసుకొనేందుకు రెడీ అవుతున్నారు. కన్నడలో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన యూ-టర్న్ చిత్రాన్ని అదే పేరుతో తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో రూపొందిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రం తాజాగా సెన్సార్ పనులను పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సెన్సార్ అధికారులు యూ/ఏ సర్టిఫికెట్‌ను జారీ చేశారు. దాంతో ఈ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ 13న రిలీజ్ అయ్యేందుకు లైన్ క్లియర్ అయింది.

    కన్నడలో దర్శకత్వం వహించిన పవన్ కుమార్ ఈ మిస్టరీ థ్రిల్లర్‌కు చిత్రానికి కూడా డైరెక్షన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల విడుదల చేసిన ప్రమోషనల్ సాంగ్‌కు ఇంటర్నెట్, సోషల్ మీడియాలో విశేష స్పందన లభించింది.


    Samantha Akkinenis ‘U Turn’ completes censor with ‘U/A’

    యూ-టర్న్ చిత్రంలో ఆది పినిశెట్టి, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్, భూమిక చావ్లా తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో ఒకేరోజు విడుదల కానున్నది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీనివాస సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్, వైవీ కంబైన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై శ్రీనివాస చిట్టూరి, రాంబాబు బండారు నిర్మించారు.


    నటీనటులు: సమంత అక్కినేని, ఆది పినిశెట్టి, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్, భూమికా చావ్లా, నరైన్
    కథ, దర్శకత్వం: పవన్ కుమార్
    నిర్మాత: శ్రీనివాస చిట్టూరి, రాంబాబు బండారు
    బ్యానర్: శ్రీనివాస సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్, వైవీ కంబైన్స్
    మ్యూజిక్: పూర్ణచంద్ర తేజస్వి
    ఆర్ట్: ఏఎస్ ప్రకాశ్
    ఎడిటర్: సురేష్ మురుగన్

    English summary
    After Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Abhimanyudu, Samantha is thrilled about the release of her Tamil-Telugu bilingual, U Turn, Which is Directed by Pawan Kumar. Makers have released a promotional song composed by Anirudh Ravichander.Samantha has displayed her stylish moves in the peppy motivational song. ‘U Turn’ featuring Samantha in the lead role, has completed the censor formalities. The film got ‘U/A’ certificate and is all set for a grand release on September 13th.
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 21:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue