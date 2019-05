ఆ రోజు షూటింగ్ లేకున్నా వెళ్ళా.. అవన్నీ గమనించా.. ఇబ్బందిగా అనిపిస్తుంది: సమంత అక్కినేని

View this post on Instagram

This pic is from the first day of shoot for #ohbaby .. I wasn’t shooting but it was study day .. trying to mimic the legendary Laxmi garu .. the way she talked the way she walked . I am always a nervous wreck one day before a new film begins .. I will be so sure that I just cannot do it .. that I have forgotten how it’s done .. that I just got lucky the last time .... 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I guess you guys will know soon enough ... think I pulled it off??.. #ohbaby releases soon .. for those of you who haven’t watched the teaser yet .. link in bio