మంచు విష్ణుతో సంజయ్ దత్.. ఆగని హాలీవుడ్ రూమర్లు

English summary

Vishnu’s Hollywood and Tollywood multicultural movie project on a scam that shook the country few years ago is going briskly. Amidst all the action happening at the locale, the team had a surprise visitor at the set. Bollywood Action Actor Sanjay Dutt made a charming entry to meet Suniel Shetty and Vishnu Manchu. Although, the team preferred to stay tight-lipped about why Sanjay Dutt dropped in at his sets, it surprised many. Sanjay spent some time at the locale and exchanged words with Vishnu and the unit. కొన్నేళ్ల క్రితం దేశంలో చోటుచేసుకొన్న ఓ భారీ కుంభకోణం నేపథ్యంగా ఆంగ్ల, తెలుగు భాషల్లో ఓ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌కు భారీ ప్రణాళికను మంచు విష్ణు రచించారు. ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ సెట్లోకి సంజయ్ దత్ రావడంతో అందరూ షాక్ అయ్యారు. దాంతోపాటు సంజయ్ రాకపై అనేక అనుమానాలు వ్యక్తమయ్యాయి.