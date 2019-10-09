తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    మంచు విష్ణుతో సంజయ్ దత్.. ఆగని హాలీవుడ్ రూమర్లు

    By
    |

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో సరైన హిట్టు కొట్టేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న హీరోలలో మంచు విష్ణు ఒకరు. చాలాకాలంగా సక్సెస్ చేజిక్కించుకొని తెలుగు పరిశ్రమలో సత్తా చాటుకొనేందుకు విష్ణు తీవ్రంగా ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. ఎన్నో ఆశలు పెట్టుకొన్న ఓటరు సినిమా సంతృప్తిని ఇవ్వకపోవడంతో మళ్లీ ఏకంగా హాలీవుడ్, టాలీవుడ్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ను అనౌన్స్ చేసి సంచలనం రేపాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా సెట్లో సంజయ్ దత్ కనిపించడం సెన్సేషనల్ వార్తగా మారింది. ఇంతకు మంచు విష్ణు సెట్లో సంజయ్ దత్ ఎందుకు కనిపించారంటే..

    భారీ కుంభకోణం కథతో

    భారీ కుంభకోణం కథతో

    కొన్నేళ్ల క్రితం దేశంలో చోటుచేసుకొన్న ఓ భారీ కుంభకోణం నేపథ్యంగా ఆంగ్ల, తెలుగు భాషల్లో ఓ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌కు భారీ ప్రణాళికను మంచు విష్ణు రచించారు. ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ సెట్లోకి సంజయ్ దత్ రావడంతో అందరూ షాక్ అయ్యారు. దాంతోపాటు సంజయ్ రాకపై అనేక అనుమానాలు వ్యక్తమయ్యాయి.

    హాలీవుడ్ ప్రాజెక్టులో

    హాలీవుడ్ ప్రాజెక్టులో

    ప్రస్తుతం కేజీఎఫ్ సీక్వెల్‌లో సంజయ్ దత్ నటిస్తున్నారు. బళ్లారిలో షూట్ చేయడానికి వీలు లేదని పిటిషన్ దాఖలు కావడంతో భారీ సెట్ వేసి ఈ సినిమాను ప్రస్తుతం హైదరాబాద్‌లో షూట్ చేస్తున్నారు. అయితే మంచు విష్ణు సినిమా షూట్ కూడా అదే ప్రాంతంలో జరగడంతో సంజయ్ దత్ సెట్స్‌ను సందర్శించారు. అలాగే తన మిత్రుడు సునీల్ శెట్టి కూడా ఉండటం కూడా ఆయన రాకకు ఓ కారణం కావొచ్చనే అభిప్రాయం వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది.

    సునీల్ శెట్టి కీలక పాత్రలో

    సునీల్ శెట్టి కీలక పాత్రలో

    అంతేకాకుండా సంజయ్ దత్ ఈ ప్రాజెక్టులో భాగమైనట్టు కూడా ఓ వార్త వైరల్ అయింది. అయితే ఈ విషయంపై ఎలాంటి ప్రకటన రాలేదు. ఈ చిత్రంలో సునీల్ శెట్టి కీలక పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఆయన పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఈ ముగ్గురి కలయిక సందర్భంగా పలు విషయాలను చర్చించుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    కాజల్, రుహానీ సింగ్ హీరోయిన్లుగా

    కాజల్, రుహానీ సింగ్ హీరోయిన్లుగా

    మంచు విష్ణు నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ వయా మార్ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌, ఎవా ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి మంచు విష్ణు భార్య విరోనికా మంచు నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. కాజల్ అగర్వాల్, రుహాని సింగ్ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ఇంగ్లీషు, తెలుగు భాషల్లో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు.

    More VISHNU MANCHU News

    English summary
    Vishnu’s Hollywood and Tollywood multicultural movie project on a scam that shook the country few years ago is going briskly. Amidst all the action happening at the locale, the team had a surprise visitor at the set. Bollywood Action Actor Sanjay Dutt made a charming entry to meet Suniel Shetty and Vishnu Manchu. Although, the team preferred to stay tight-lipped about why Sanjay Dutt dropped in at his sets, it surprised many. Sanjay spent some time at the locale and exchanged words with Vishnu and the unit. కొన్నేళ్ల క్రితం దేశంలో చోటుచేసుకొన్న ఓ భారీ కుంభకోణం నేపథ్యంగా ఆంగ్ల, తెలుగు భాషల్లో ఓ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌కు భారీ ప్రణాళికను మంచు విష్ణు రచించారు. ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ సెట్లోకి సంజయ్ దత్ రావడంతో అందరూ షాక్ అయ్యారు. దాంతోపాటు సంజయ్ రాకపై అనేక అనుమానాలు వ్యక్తమయ్యాయి.
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue