బాలీవుడ్ బాద్షా షారుక్ ఖాన్, కండలవీరుడు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ మధ్య స్నేహబంధం రోజు రోజుకు బలపడుతున్నట్టు కనిపిస్తున్నది. గతంలో ఓ పార్టీలో గొడవ పడిన వీరిద్దరూ.. కొంతకాలం దూరంగా ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే రెండేళ్లుగా ఒకరి సినిమాలో మరొకరు కనిపిస్తూ మరింత దగ్గరవుతున్నారు.
గతంలో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ నటించిన ట్యూబ్ లైట్ చిత్రంలో షారుక్ అతిథి పాత్రలో హంగామా చేశాడు. మెజిషియన్గా ఓ చిన్న పాత్రలో మెరిసాడు. ఆ తర్వాత షారుక్ ఖాన్ నటించిన జీరో సినిమాలో సల్మాన్ ఓ పాటలో గెస్ట్గా నటించాడు.
మరోసారి వీరిద్దరూ కలిసి కనిపించబోతున్నారనే విషయం బాలీవుడ్లో ప్రచారం జరుగుతున్నది. సల్మాన్ సొంత ప్రొడక్షన్లో రూపొందుతున్న దంబంగ్ 3 సినిమాలో షారుక్ ఖాన్ నటిస్తున్నారనే విషయం బాలీవుడ్లో వైరల్గా మారింది.
దంబంగ్ 3 చిత్రంలో వచ్చే ఫ్యాష్ బ్యాక్ ఎపిసోడ్స్లో ఓ కీలక పాత్ర ఉందట. దాని కోసం ఎవరైతే బాగుంటుందని ఆలోచిస్తున్న సమయంలో సల్మాన్ తన మిత్రుడు షారుక్ను అడిగారట. అందుకు షారుక్ ఓకే చెప్పినట్టు బాలీవుడ్ పత్రిక వెల్లడించింది.
దంబంగ్ 3 సినిమా షూటింగ్ ఇటీవల మధ్య ప్రదేశ్లోని ఓ ప్రాంతంలో తొలి షెడ్యూల్ను పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. త్వరలోనే ముంబైలో రెండో షెడ్యూల్ మొదలవుతుందని చిత్ర యూనిట్ వెల్లడించినట్టు సమాచారం.
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly appears in Salman Khan's story from Dabangg 3. Report suggest that Shah Rukh Khan might appear in Salman Khan's movie Dabangg 3 soon. A source told the portal, "Dabangg 3 has a few flashback portions which will trace Salman's journey before he became the Robinhood of the area."
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
