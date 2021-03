‘ఆడవాళ్లు మీకు జోహర్లు’ అంటోన్న శర్వానంద్: పుట్టినరోజున ప్రత్యేకమైన పోస్టర్

English summary

Young actor Sharwanand is celebrating his birthday today. The makers of his next film announced the title on the occasion. Kishore Tirumala is the director and the film is titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The regular shoot will start from the mid of May and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. SLV Cinemas are the producers and will be bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri.