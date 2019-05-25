English summary

Sharwanand has been one of the finest actors of Telugu Cinema and we are pleased to inform that we have locked the title of his new Gangster flick, in the direction of Sudheer Varma as Ranarangam. Movie’s story while chronicles his life in 90’s and present day, delivers an exciting account of events that change him from time to time. Movie stars Kajal Aggarwal, Kalyani Priyadarshan in major roles. Sithara Entertainments Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said, “ We like the different world that Sudheer Varma creates in his movies and we are happy with the Ranarangam whirlpool of emotions.