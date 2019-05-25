తెలుగు
    శర్వానంద్ ఇరుగదీశాడు.. రణరంగం ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ కేక!

    By
    |

    యువ కథానాయకుడు శర్వానంద్, కాజల్, కళ్యాణి ప్రియదర్శి ని ల కాంబినేషన్ లో ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు సుధీర్ వర్మ దర్శకత్వంలో ప్రముఖ చలన చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ సితార ఎంటర్ టైన్మెంట్స్ నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం పేరును 'రణరంగం' గా నిర్ణయిచినట్లు చిత్ర దర్శక నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు. అలాగే ఈరోజు చిత్రం తొలి ప్రచార చిత్రాలను విడుదల చేశారు.

    తెలుగు చలన చిత్రపరిశ్రమలోని ప్రతిభావంతమైన నటుల్లో హీరో శర్వానంద్ ఒకరు. 'గ్యాంగ్ స్టర్' గా ఈ చిత్రం లో శర్వానంద్ పోషిస్తున్న పాత్ర ఆయన గత చిత్రాలకు భిన్నం గా ఉండటమే కాకుండా, ఎంతో వైవిద్యంగానూ, ఎమోషన్స్ తో కూడినదై ఉంటుంది. 'గ్యాంగ్ స్టర్' అయిన చిత్ర కథానాయకుని జీవితంలో 1990 మరియు 2000 సంవత్సరాలలో జరిగిన సంఘటనల సమాహారమే ఈ 'రణరంగం'.

    Sharwanand’s Ranarangam first look goes gaga

    చిత్ర నిర్మాత సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ మాట్లాడుతూ.. దర్శకుడు సుధీరవర్మ చిత్రాలు ఒక ప్రత్యేకతను కలిగి ఉంటాయి. ఈ 'రణరంగం' కూడా అలాంటిదే అన్నారు . భిన్నమైన భావోద్వేగాలు,కధ, కధనాలు ఈ చిత్రం సొంతం. మా హీరో శర్వానంద్ 'గ్యాంగ్ స్టర్' పాత్రలో చక్కని ప్రతిభ కనబరిచారు. చిత్రం పై మాకెంతో నమ్మకం ఉంది. ప్రేక్షకులు కూడా ఈ నూతన 'గ్యాంగ్ స్టర్' చిత్రాన్ని ఆదరిస్తారనే విశ్వాసాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈరోజు విడుదల చేసిన తొలి ప్రచార చిత్రం మరియు వీడియో అభిమానులను అలరిస్తుందన్న నమ్మకాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేసారు చిత్ర నిర్మాత సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ. చిత్రం షూటింగ్ పూర్తయింది. ప్రస్తుతం నిర్మాణానంతర కార్యక్రమాలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఆగస్టు 2 న చిత్రం విడుదలవుతుంది.

    మాటలు: అర్జున్ - కార్తీక్,
    సంగీతం : ప్రశాంత్ పిళ్ళై ,
    ఛాయాగ్రహణం :దివాకర్ మణి,
    పాటలు: రామజోగయ్య శాస్త్రి, కృష్ణ చైతన్య,
    ఎడిటర్: నవీన్ నూలి,
    ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైనర్: రవీందర్,
    పోరాటాలు:వెంకట్,
    నృత్యాలు: బృంద, శోభి,శేఖర్,
    ప్రొడక్షన్ కంట్రోలర్: సి.హెచ్. రామకృష్ణారెడ్డి,
    సమర్పణ: పి.డి.వి.ప్రసాద్.
    నిర్మాత: సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ
    రచన-దర్శకత్వం: సుధీర్ వర్మ

    English summary
    Sharwanand has been one of the finest actors of Telugu Cinema and we are pleased to inform that we have locked the title of his new Gangster flick, in the direction of Sudheer Varma as Ranarangam. Movie's story while chronicles his life in 90's and present day, delivers an exciting account of events that change him from time to time. Movie stars Kajal Aggarwal, Kalyani Priyadarshan in major roles. Sithara Entertainments Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said, " We like the different world that Sudheer Varma creates in his movies and we are happy with the Ranarangam whirlpool of emotions.
    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

