విభిన్నమైన కథాంశంతో విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్న సెవెన్ చిత్రానికి ఎదురుదెబ్బ పడింది. ఈ సినిమాను విడుదల చేయకూడదని హైదరాబాద్ సివిల్ కోర్టు ఇచ్చింది. నిర్మాత రమేష్ వర్మ రూపొందించిన ఈ సినిమాలో హవీష్, రెజీనా, నందితా శ్వేత, పూజిత పొన్నాడ తదితరులు నటించారు. సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్ నిజర్ షఫీ దర్శకుడిగా మారి ఈ సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జూన్ 6వ తేదీన విడుదల చేయాలని నిర్మాత రమేష్ వర్మ ప్లాన్ చేయగా.. ఎన్నారై కిరణ్ కే తలశిల దాఖలు చేసిన పిటిషన్ మేరకు ఈ రిలీజ్పై కోర్టు స్టే విధించింది.
సెవెన్ సినిమా విడుదలపై హైదరాబాద్ సివిల్ కోర్టు స్టే విధింపుకు కారణమేమిటనగా.. సెవెన్ సినిమాను రూపొందించడానికి రమేష్ వర్మతో నేను భాగస్వామ్య ఒప్పందం చేసుకొన్నాను. సినిమా నిర్మాణం కోసం భారీ మొత్తాన్ని నా నుంచి స్వీకరించారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఒప్పందాన్ని ఉల్లంఘించడం జరిగింది. నేను ఫోన్ చేస్తే కాల్ ఎత్తడం మానేశాడు. అతనిని సంప్రదించడానికి ప్రయత్నం చేయగా అందుబాటులోకి రాలేదు. చర్చలు జరపడానికి ప్రయత్నించినా ఫలితం కనిపించలేదు.
దాంతో తెలుగు ఫిలిం ఛాంబర్లో ఫిర్యాదు చేశాను. దాని వల్ల కూడా సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాలేదు. దాంతో హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ సివిల్ కోర్టును ఆశ్రయించాను. రమేష్ వర్మపై ఫిర్యాదు చేయగా సెవెన్ సినిమాను ఎక్కడ కూడా విడుదల చేయవద్దని కోర్టు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది అని కిరణ్ తెలిపారు.
Hyderabd civil court issued Stay on the release of the movie SEVEN. As per this Stay Order the movie cant be released anywhere. SEVEN movie is produced by Ramesh Varma starring Havish, Regina, Nanditha swetha, poojitha ponnada etc. Cinematographer Nijar Shafi is turning Director with this movie. NRI Kiran K.Talasila filed complaint against Rameshvarma and got this stay. According to NRI Kiran K.Talasila, Ramesh Varma offered partnership in SEVEN movie and took large amount from him. But latter he refused to honor his commitment and even stopped taking his phone calls. After repeated attempts, NRI Kiran even approached Telugu Film Chamber, but of no use. Hence, he proceeded legally and got STAY !!
Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 19:45 [IST]
