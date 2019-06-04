English summary

Hyderabd civil court issued Stay on the release of the movie SEVEN. As per this Stay Order the movie cant be released anywhere. SEVEN movie is produced by Ramesh Varma starring Havish, Regina, Nanditha swetha, poojitha ponnada etc. Cinematographer Nijar Shafi is turning Director with this movie. NRI Kiran K.Talasila filed complaint against Rameshvarma and got this stay. According to NRI Kiran K.Talasila, Ramesh Varma offered partnership in SEVEN movie and took large amount from him. But latter he refused to honor his commitment and even stopped taking his phone calls. After repeated attempts, NRI Kiran even approached Telugu Film Chamber, but of no use. Hence, he proceeded legally and got STAY !!