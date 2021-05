నువ్వే దిక్కన్న మెహర్ రమేష్.. వెంటనే సాయం చేసిన సోనూసూద్!

English summary

Everybody is aware of the oxygen shortage, and covid essential medicines shortage all over India. Poor people are struggling to get proper medicine for Corona patients. Meanwhile persons like Sonu Sood helping them by providing free medicines for needy. Recently tollywood director meher Ramesh urged Sonu sood for few medicines and remdesivir injections. within hours of time Sonu sood team sent those medicines to the patient. meher ramesh thanked sonu sood for his quick response.