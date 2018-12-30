 »   » శ్రీ విష్ణు నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ ‘బ్రోచేవారెవరురా’.. హీరోయిన్స్ ఎవరంటే?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Young hero Sree Vishnu and director Vivek Athreya have teamed up for the second time for a crime comedy. Titled ‘Brochevarevarura’ Sree Vishnu will be romancing Nivetha Thomas where as Nivetha Pethuraj, Satya dev, Rahul Ramakrishna, priyadarshi are playing pivotal roles in the movie.
Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 18:15 [IST]