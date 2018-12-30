తెలుగు
 »   » శ్రీ విష్ణు నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ ‘బ్రోచేవారెవరురా’.. హీరోయిన్స్ ఎవరంటే?

శ్రీ విష్ణు నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ ‘బ్రోచేవారెవరురా’.. హీరోయిన్స్ ఎవరంటే?

    'మెంటల్ మదిలో' లాంటి సూపర్ హిట్ సినిమా తర్వాత శ్రీ విష్ణు, దర్శకుడు వివేక్ ఆత్రేయ కాంబినేషన్లో మరో సినిమా రాబోతోంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి 'బ్రోచేవారెవరురా' అనే టైటిల్ ఫైనల్ చేశారు. నివేదాథామస్, నివేదా పేతురాజ్ హీరోయిన్లుగా ఎంపికయ్యారు.

    క్రైమ్ కామెడీ జోనర్లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మన్యం ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బ్యానర్ పై విజయకుమార్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. సత్యదేవ్, రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, ప్రియదర్శి కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం అవ్వగా శరవేగంగా చిత్రీకరణ జరుపుతున్నారు.

    Sree Vishnu

    ఈ చిత్రానికి వివేక్ సాగర్ సంగీతం, సాయి శ్రీరామ్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. మెంటల్ మదిలో' తర్వాత వస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో అంచనాలు భారీగా ఉన్నాయి. విష్ణులోని డిఫరెంట్ యాంగిల్ ఈ చిత్రంలో చూపించబోతున్నారట.

    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:

    రచన దర్శకత్వం: వివేక్ ఆత్రేయ
    నిర్మాత: విజయ్ కుమార్ మన్యం
    బ్యానర్: మన్యం ప్రొడక్షన్స్
    సంగీతం: వివేక్ సాగర్
    సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: శ్రీ రామ్
    ఎడిటర్: రవితేజ గిరిజాల

    Young hero Sree Vishnu and director Vivek Athreya have teamed up for the second time for a crime comedy. Titled ‘Brochevarevarura’ Sree Vishnu will be romancing Nivetha Thomas where as Nivetha Pethuraj, Satya dev, Rahul Ramakrishna, priyadarshi are playing pivotal roles in the movie.
    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
