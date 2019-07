రెండేళ్ల నుంచి నా సినిమాలు ఆడలేదు.. అందుకే నిర్మాతగా మారా.. సందీప్ కిషన్

English summary

Ahead of the release of 'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene' on July 12, Sundeep Kishan talks about the movie, what makes it so different, why it's not a regular horror flick, why he turned a producer and more. He said, Horror is a universal genre that can be enjoyed by all sections of audience. There have been novel films in the genre - like 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada', 'Gruham', 'Prema Katha Chitram'. As I said, my film is more than just horror. The audience will not say that 'NVNN' is just a horror film after watching it.