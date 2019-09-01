తెలుగు
    సూర్య ‘బందోబస్త్’కు పెరిగిన డిమాండ్, రిలీజ్ ముందే హాట్ కేకుల్లా..

    By
    |

    సూర్య హీరోగా రంగం మూవీ ఫేం కెవి ఆనంద్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న తమిళ చిత్రం 'కాప్పన్'. కమర్షియల్ యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా రూపొందుతోన్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ సంస్థ నిర్మిస్తోంది. తెలుగు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 'బందోబస్త్' పేరుతో నిర్మాత ఎన్వీ ప్రసాద్ తెలంగాణ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నారు. సెప్టెంబర్ 20న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో సెప్టెంబర్ రెండో వారంలో గ్రాండ్ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ప్లాన్ చేశారు.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో కమాండోగా, రైతుగా సూర్య కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. ఆల్రెడీ విడుదలైన తెలుగు టీజర్, ట్రైలర్ యూట్యూబ్, సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రెండ్ అయ్యాయి. పాకిస్తాన్‌ తీరును ఎండగడుతూ మోహ‌న్‌లాల్‌ చెప్పిన ప‌వ‌ర్‌ఫుల్ డైలాగ్స్‌, సూర్య నటన సినిమాపై అంచనాలను మరింత పెంచాయి.

    Suriyas Bandobast pre-release event in September

    మూవీపై మంచి హైప్ ఉండటంతో విడుదలకు ముందే శాటిలైట్ హక్కులు హాట్ కేకులా అమ్ముడయ్యాయి. ఈ సినిమా శాటిలైట్ హక్కులను భారీ రేటుకు ప్రముఖ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్ ఛాన‌ల్, స‌న్ నెట్‌వ‌ర్క్‌కి చెందిన 'జెమినీ' సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

    సూర్య సరసన సాయేషా సైగల్ నటిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాలో భారత ప్రధానిగా మలయాళ సూప‌ర్‌స్టార్ మోహ‌న్‌లాల్‌, కీలక పాత్రలో ఆర్య నటిస్తున్నారు. బోమన్ ఇరానీ, ఆర్య, సాయేషా సైగల్, సముద్రఖని, పూర్ణ, నాగినీడు ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి పీఆర్వో: సురేంద్రకుమార్ నాయుడు - ఫణి కందుకూరి, రైటర్: పి.కె.పి & శ్రీ రామకృష్ణ, లిరిక్స్: చంద్రబోస్, వనమాలి, ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్: డి.ఆర్.కె. కిరణ్, ఎడిటర్: ఆంటోనీ, స్టంట్స్: దిలీప్ సుబ్బరాయన్, పీటర్ హెయిన్స్, డాన్స్: బాబా భాస్కర్, శోభి, గణేష్ ఆచార్య, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: ఎం.ఎస్. ప్రభు, సంగీతం: హ్యారీస్ జైరాజ్, నిర్మాత: సుభాస్కరణ్, దర్శకత్వం: కె.వి. ఆనంద్.

    English summary
    Suriya, the actor who has carved a distinct image with n unique films such as 'Ghajini' and 'Singham' series among the Telugu audience, is getting ready with the novel commercial action thriller 'Bandobast'. 'Rangam' fame director KV Anand has directed this much-awaited movie. Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, who brought the acclaimed film 'Nawab' and the visual wonder '2.0' to the Telugu audience, is producing 'Bandobast'. Starring Sayyeshaa Saigal as Suriya's pair and featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a crucial role (as India's Prime Minister), this film is slated to release on September 20.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
