సూర్య ‘బందోబస్త్’కు పెరిగిన డిమాండ్, రిలీజ్ ముందే హాట్ కేకుల్లా..

English summary

Suriya, the actor who has carved a distinct image with n unique films such as 'Ghajini' and 'Singham' series among the Telugu audience, is getting ready with the novel commercial action thriller 'Bandobast'. 'Rangam' fame director KV Anand has directed this much-awaited movie. Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, who brought the acclaimed film 'Nawab' and the visual wonder '2.0' to the Telugu audience, is producing 'Bandobast'. Starring Sayyeshaa Saigal as Suriya's pair and featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a crucial role (as India's Prime Minister), this film is slated to release on September 20.