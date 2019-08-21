చిరంజీవి, పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఢీకొట్టే నటుడు లేడు.. తోట చంద్రశేఖర్

chiranjeevi happy birthday chiranjeevi thota chandra shekar hbd chiranjeevi megastar chiranjeevi pawan kalyan sye raa narasimha reddy ram charan sye raa చిరంజీవి హ్యాపీ బర్త్ డే చిరంజీవి పవ
English summary
Pawan Kalyan birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi. He writes a heart felt message in social media. He stated that he is the Inspirational personality for him. Shilpa Kala vedika has filled with big crowd which the place is organised Chiranjeevi birthday event. Pawan is the chief guest for this function
Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 21:28 [IST]