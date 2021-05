టార్గెట్ 'సమంత'.. ఫ్యామిలీ మ్యాన్2ని బ్యాన్ చేయాలని ట్వీట్లు.. ఆ లింక్ బయటపడడంతో!

English summary

The trailer of the much-awaited ‘Family Man’ second season is out. Tamil Twitter users have been trending the hashtag ‘Familyman2_Against_Tamils’, and criticising actress Samantha Akkineni for essaying the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel named Raaji. Some users also called for a ban on the series in Tamil Nadu. Users have taken offence to a scene which talks of a coalition between 'ISI and rebels(LTTE)'.