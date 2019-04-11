వైరల్ అవుతున్న ‘మహర్షి’ యానిమేటెడ్ టీజర్, వంశీ పైడిపల్లి ఫిదా..

సూపర్ స్టార్ల సినిమాలు విడుదలవుతుందంటే అభిమానులు చేసే హడావుడి అంతా ఇంతా కాదు. తమ టాలెంటుకు పదును పెట్టి ఫ్యాన్ మేడ్ పిక్చర్స్, పోస్టర్స్ క్రియేట్ చేసి సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేస్తుంటారు. ఇదే తరహాలో 'మహర్షి' యానిమేటెడ్ టీజర్ రూపొందించారు ఓ అభిమాని.

ఈ యానిమేటెడ్ టీజర్ చూసిన దర్శకుడు వంశీ పైడిపల్లి ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా స్పందించారు. 'ఇది ఎంతో అద్భుతంగా ఉంది, ఇలాంటివి క్రియేట్ చేయడం ద్వారా సూపర్ స్టార్ చిత్రాన్ని మరింత స్పెషల్‌గా మారుస్తున్నారు. మహేష్ బాబు అభిమానులకు, దీన్ని క్రియేట్ చేసిన వారికి థాంక్స్' అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

ఇటీవల ఉగాది సందర్భంగా 'మహర్షి' టీజర్ విడుదలైంది. 'సక్సెస్‌లో పులిస్టాప్స్ ఉండవు.. కామాస్ మాత్రమే ఉంటాయి. సక్సెస్ అనేది డెస్టినేషన్ కాదు, సక్సెస్ అనేది ఒక ప్రయాణం' అంటూ మహేష్ బాబు చెప్పిన డైలాగులు అదిరిపోయాయి.

'నాకో ప్రాబ్లం ఉంది సర్... ఎవరైనా నువ్వు ఓడిపోతావ్ అంటే... గెలిచి చూపించడం నాకు అలవాటు' అంటూ సూపర్ స్టార్ చెప్పిన డైలాగులు ఈ చిత్రంలో రిషి పాత్ర తీరును ఎలా ఉండబోతోంది అనేది స్పష్టం చేస్తోంది.

This is just Amazing... it is You guys who make every film so very special and We owe You every bit of it...Thank You Superstar @urstrulyMahesh Fans and whoever did this animation... 😊😊👍👏👏 https://t.co/elkeiFawSF