 »   » డిసెంబర్ 9న అంతరిక్షం 9000 ట్రైలర్..!

English summary

The trailer of ‘Antariksham 9000 KMPH’ starring Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi is going to be unveiled on December 9th. Announcing this update, the producers are planning the trailer launch event at AMB Cinemas multiplex in Hyderabad. Sankalp Reddy is directing ‘Antariksham’ and the teaser unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra got a tremendous response and so did the first song which is released few days back.Prashanth Vihari is composing music and Gana Sekhar VS is handling the cinematography. Director Krish Jagarlamudi is presenting and producing ‘Antariksham’ along with Y Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu under First Frame Entertainments banner. The film is releasing on December 21st.