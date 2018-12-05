తెలుగు
 »   » డిసెంబర్ 9న అంతరిక్షం 9000 ట్రైలర్..!

డిసెంబర్ 9న అంతరిక్షం 9000 ట్రైలర్..!

    మెగా హీరో వరుణ్ తేజ్, హీరోయిన్ లావణ్య త్రిపాఠి , అదితి రావు హైదరి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం ' అంతరిక్షం 9000 KMPH '..ఈ చిత్రం ట్రైలర్ ని డిసెంబర్ 9 న విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్లు నిర్మాతలు ప్రకటించారు.. కాగా ఈ ట్రైలర్ లాంచ్ వేడుకను AMB సినిమాస్ మల్టీప్లెక్స్ లో జరిపేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు..సంకల్ప్ రెడ్డి ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తుండగా దసరా సందర్భంగా విడుదల అయిన టీజర్ కి విశేష స్పందన లభించింది.

    ఇటీవలే విడుదల అయిన పాటకు ప్రేక్షకుల మనసులను గెలుచుకుంది.. ప్రశాంత్ విహారి సంగీతం సమకూరుస్తుండగా జ్ఞాన శేఖర్ VS సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ ని అందిస్తున్నారు.. ఈ సినిమాని దర్శకుడు జాగర్లమూడి క్రిష్, సాయి బాబు జాగర్లమూడి , రాజీవ్ రెడ్డి లు ఫస్ట్ ఫ్రేమ్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ బ్యానర్ పై నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.. డిసెంబర్ 21 న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఘనంగా సినిమా విడుదల కాబోతుంది..

    Varun Tej and director Sankalp Reddy’s ‘Antariksham 9000 KMPH’ trailer of December 9th

    నటీనటులు: వరుణ్ తేజ్, అదితి రావు హైదరి, లావణ్య త్రిపాఠి, సత్యదేవ్, శ్రీనివాస్ అవసరాల తదితరులు
    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:
    దర్శకుడు: సంకల్ప్ రెడ్డి
    నిర్మాతలు : రాధాకృష్ణ జాగర్లమూడి (క్రిష్), సాయి బాబు జాగర్లమూడి, రాజీవ్ రెడ్డి యెడుగూరు
    బ్యానర్: ఫస్ట్ ఫ్రేమ్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్
    ఎడిటర్ : కార్తిక్ శ్రీనివాస్
    డీఓపీ : జ్ఞానశేఖర్ వీఎస్ (బాబా)
    సంగీతం: ప్రశాంతి విహారీ
    ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైనర్స్: సబ్బాని రామకృష్ణ & మోనికా నిగొత్రే సబ్బాని
    సిజీ : రాజీవ్ రాజశేఖరన్
    పీఆర్వో: వంశీ-శేఖర్

    వరుణ్ తేజ్

    English summary
    The trailer of ‘Antariksham 9000 KMPH’ starring Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi is going to be unveiled on December 9th. Announcing this update, the producers are planning the trailer launch event at AMB Cinemas multiplex in Hyderabad. Sankalp Reddy is directing ‘Antariksham’ and the teaser unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra got a tremendous response and so did the first song which is released few days back.Prashanth Vihari is composing music and Gana Sekhar VS is handling the cinematography. Director Krish Jagarlamudi is presenting and producing ‘Antariksham’ along with Y Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu under First Frame Entertainments banner. The film is releasing on December 21st.
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 19:13 [IST]
