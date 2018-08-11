 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ గురించి ఆసక్తికరమైన న్యూస్.. విద్యాబాలన్ ఏం చెప్పారంటే..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
nandamuri balakrishna vidya balan vishnu induri junior ntr kcr sai korrapati mm keeravani nt rama rao krish jagarlamudi teja నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ విష్ణు ఇందూరి సాయి కొర్రపాటి ఎంఎం కీరవాణి ఎన
English summary
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be making her Telugu debut with NTR Biopic film. She will be essaying the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam in the biopic. The actress is currently shooting for the flick in Hyderabad.Vidya Balan, recently, opened up about her Telugu film. She said, "I am very excited to be part of NTR biopic. I have never delivered dialogues in another language apart from Hindi.
Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 18:33 [IST]