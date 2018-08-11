తెలుగు
ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ గురించి ఆసక్తికరమైన న్యూస్.. విద్యాబాలన్ ఏం చెప్పారంటే..

    తెలుగు జాతి కీర్తిని నలుదిశలా వ్యాపించేలా చేసిన మహనీయుడు స్వర్గీయ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు జీవితం ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌ సంచలనాలకు కారణమవుతున్నది. ఎన్టీఆర్‌గా ఆయన కుమారుడు బాలకృష్ణ నటిస్తుండగా, సతీమణి బసవతారకంగా బాలీవుడ్ నటి విద్యాబాలన్ కీలక పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ హైదరాబాద్‌లో నిర్విరామంగా జరుగుతున్నది.

    ఇటీవల విద్యాబాలన్‌పై కొన్ని సీన్లను చిత్రీకరించారు. ఆ సీన్ల గురించి విద్యాబాలన్ చాలా ఉత్సాహం వెల్లడిస్తూ.. ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో భాగం కావడం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది. నా కెరీర్‌లో ఇప్పటి వరకు హిందీలో తప్ప మరో భాషలో డైలాగ్ చెప్పలేదు. మలయాళంలో ఒకట్రెండు సీన్లు చేసినా ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ నాకు పూర్తిస్థాయి పరభాష చిత్రంగా నిలిచింది అని విద్యాబాలన్ వెల్లడించారు.

    Vidya Balan about NTR biopic: Tollywood is different experience

    ప్రతీ రోజు ఉదయం 9 గంటలకే షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభమయ్యేది. సాయంత్రం ఆరు గంటలకు షూటింగ్ ముగిసేది. ఇలా షూటింగ్ చేయడం చాలా కొత్త అనుభవం అని విద్యాబాలన్ చెప్పారు.

    విష్ణు ఇందూరి, సాయి కొర్రపాటి, బాలకృష్ణ సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందిస్తున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌కు కీరవాణి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం 2019లో సంక్రాంతి కానుకగా రిలీజ కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be making her Telugu debut with NTR Biopic film. She will be essaying the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam in the biopic. The actress is currently shooting for the flick in Hyderabad.Vidya Balan, recently, opened up about her Telugu film. She said, "I am very excited to be part of NTR biopic. I have never delivered dialogues in another language apart from Hindi.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 18:33 [IST]
