ఆయన మరణంతో విషాదంలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. కన్నీళ్ళతో ప్రార్ధిస్తా అంటూ !

I miss you Hemanth I am so glad we spoke, And I got to see your sweet smile, feel your love and give you some. With tears in my eyes, I am saying a prayer for you right now 😢 Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and connected me to this sweet little boy.. pic.twitter.com/zWFKMEZIAa

English summary

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has made headlines several times not just for his films but also few controversies. But this time he becomes emotional because of his fans death. Hemanth a fan of vijay devarakonda suffering with Acute leukemia cancer passed away. so the actor became emotional. he wrote ''I miss you Hemanth, I am so glad we spoke, And I got to see your sweet smile, feel your love and give you some. With tears in my eyes, I am saying a prayer for you right now Crying face Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and connected me to this sweet little boy..You will be missed Hemanth..I want this memory and you to live on my timeline forever.''