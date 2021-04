English summary

Maarconi Mathaai', the Malayalam movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Jayaram, is releasing in Telugu as 'Radio Madhav. Presented by Gundepudi Seenu', the film is brought to the Telugu audience by Lakshmi Chennakesava Films' owner and producer DV Krishnaswamy, who has previously produced Dulquer Salmaan-Sai Pallavi's 'Hey Pillagaada'. Bashya Sri, who has previously worked on 'Bicchagadu' and other movies, has penned its dialogues and lyrics. The makers have announced that 'Radio Madhav' is going to release in theatres on April 23.