విరాటపర్వం 1992: విజయశాంతి స్థానంలో బాలీవుడ్ నటి టబు!

'నాదీ నీదీ ఒకే కథ' సినిమాతో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమైన వేణు ఊడుగుల త్వరలో 'విరాటపర్వం 1992' ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రం ప్రీ పొడక్షన్ దశలో ఉంది. సోషల్ డ్రామాగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ మూవీలో రానా హీరోగా నటించే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఫీమేల్ లీడ్గా సాయి పల్లవిని తీసుకునే ఆలోచనలో ఉన్నారు.
చాలా కాలం క్రితమే సినిమాలకు దూరమైన టాలీవుడ్ రాములమ్మ విజయశాంతిని ఈ సినిమా ద్వారా మళ్లీ రీ ఎంట్రీ ఇప్పించాలనే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు వేణు ఊడుగుల. పాత్ర నచ్చడంతో ఈ చిత్రం చేయడానికి ఆమె అంగీకరించారు. అయితే పలు కారణాల వల్ల విజయశాంతి తాను ఈ సినిమా చేయలేనని చెప్పినట్లు సమాచారం.
విజయశాంతి తప్పుకోవడంతో ఈ కీలకమైన పాత్ర ఎవరు చేస్తే బావుంటుందనే ఆలోచనలో పడ్డ వేణు .. టబు అయితే పర్ఫెక్టుగా సూటవుతుందనే నిర్ణయానికి వచ్చారట. ప్రస్తుతం ఆమెతో చర్చలు జరుపుతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
టబు తెలుగులో వరుస సినిమాలకు సైన్ చేస్తున్నారు. త్రివిక్రమ్, అల్లు అర్జున్ కాంబినేషన్లో తెరకెక్కే చిత్రంలో కూడా కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. 'విరాటపర్వం 1992' అనే మూవీకి ఆమె దాదాపు ఒప్పుకున్నట్లే అనే వార్తలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి.
Veteran actress Vijayashanti has been roped in for a crucial role in Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam 1992 and she initially gave her nod. But now, Vijayashan out of the project with various reasons. Tabu is currently in talks to replace Vijayashanti.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 20:22 [IST]
