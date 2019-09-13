తెలుగు
    హై ఓల్టేజ్‌ యాక్షన్‌తో విశాల్‌ యాక్షన్‌.. బికినీలో ఇరుగదీసిన తమన్నా

    మాస్‌ హీరో విశాల్‌ హీరోగా ట్రైడెంట్‌ ఆర్ట్స్‌ పతాకంపై సుందర్‌ సి. దర్శకత్వంలో ఆర్‌.రవీంద్రన్‌ నిర్మిస్తున్న స్టైలిష్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ 'యాక్షన్‌'. ఈ చిత్రం టీజర్‌ను శుక్రవారం విడుదల చేశారు. ఈ దీపావళికి ఔట్‌ అండ్‌ ఔట్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న 'యాక్షన్‌' చిత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్నారు మాస్‌ హీరో విశాల్‌. ఈ టీజర్‌లో ఆడియన్స్‌ని థ్రిల్‌ చేస్తున్న యాక్షన్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌లను టర్కీలో 3 నెలలపాటు శ్రమించి చిత్రీకరించారు. ఒళ్ళు గగుర్పొడిచే ఫైట్‌ సీక్వెన్సులు ఈ టీజర్‌లో కనిపిస్తాయి.

    మాస్‌ హీరో విశాల్‌ ఈ యాక్షన్‌ పార్ట్‌ను ఎంతో డెడికేటెడ్‌గా చేశారని తెలుస్తోంది. ఒక విజువల్‌ ఫీస్ట్‌గా ఈ టీజర్‌ను చెప్పుకోవచ్చు. టర్కీలోని అందమైన లొకేషన్స్‌లో అంతే అందంగా ప్రతి షాట్‌ను చిత్రీకరించారు. ఈ సినిమాకి సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ ఓ ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా చెప్పొచ్చు. హిప్‌హాప్‌ తమిళ అందించిన సంగీతం టీజర్‌ను ఎంతో ఎలివేట్‌ చేసేదిగా ఉంది.

    Vishals Action Teaser: Action Packed

    మిల్కీబ్యూటీ తమన్నా గ్లామర్‌, ముఖ్యంగా బికినీలో ఆమె కనిపించడం ఆడియన్స్‌కి కనువిందు చేసేలా ఉంది. నిర్మాత ఆర్‌.రవీంద్రన్‌ సినిమాను ఎంతో రిచ్‌గా, ఎక్కడా కాంప్రమైజ్‌ అవ్వకుండా నిర్మించారని టీజర్‌ చూస్తుంటేనే అర్థమవుతోంది. అలాగే సుందర్‌ సి. టేకింగ్‌ ఓ స్టైలిష్‌ లుక్‌ని తీసుకొచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో విశాల్‌ అండర్‌ కవర్‌ మిషన్‌లో పనిచేసే మిలటరీ కమాండోగా నటిస్తున్నారు. విశాల్‌ కెరీర్‌లోనే ఇది హయ్యస్ట్‌ బడ్జెట్‌ మూవీ అని చెప్పొచ్చు.

    మాస్‌ హీరో విశాల్‌, తమన్నా జంటగా నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: హిప్‌హాప్‌ తమిళ, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: డుడ్లీ, ఎడిటింగ్‌: ఎన్‌.బి.శ్రీకాంత్‌, నిర్మాత: ఆర్‌.రవీంద్రన్‌, దర్శకత్వం: సుందర్‌ సి.

    Young actor Vishal is all set to test his luck with Action during this Diwali. Sundar C directed the movie and Action is extensively shot in Turkey for over three months. The makers released the teaser of the film today and it is a visual feast. Shot across some exclusive and beautiful locales of Turkey, the teaser is dosed with daredevil action stunts. The visuals are spectacular and the cinematography is a treat.Hiphop Tamiza's music elevates the entire teaser well. Tamannaah is here to thrill the masses with her explosive glamorous show. The shots that showcases Tamannaah in a bikini is an eye feast. R Ravindran bankrolled Action on Trident Arts banner. Action is the costliest film made in Vishal's career. Vishal plays a military commando who works on an undercover mission in Action.
