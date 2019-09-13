English summary

Young actor Vishal is all set to test his luck with Action during this Diwali. Sundar C directed the movie and Action is extensively shot in Turkey for over three months. The makers released the teaser of the film today and it is a visual feast. Shot across some exclusive and beautiful locales of Turkey, the teaser is dosed with daredevil action stunts. The visuals are spectacular and the cinematography is a treat.Hiphop Tamiza's music elevates the entire teaser well. Tamannaah is here to thrill the masses with her explosive glamorous show. The shots that showcases Tamannaah in a bikini is an eye feast. R Ravindran bankrolled Action on Trident Arts banner. Action is the costliest film made in Vishal's career. Vishal plays a military commando who works on an undercover mission in Action.