'విశ్వామిత్ర' శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్ దక్కించుకున్న ప్రమఖ ఛానల్

English summary

'Viswamitra' has sealed a lucrative satellite deal for a fancy rate ahead of its theatrical release. 'Viswamitra', the thriller directed by Raajkiran of 'Githanjali' and 'Tripura' fame, stars Nanditha Raj in the lead. It also has Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in other main roles.