'విశ్వామిత్ర' శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్ దక్కించుకున్న ప్రమఖ ఛానల్

నందితా రాజ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం 'విశ్వామిత్ర'. గీతాంజలి, త్రిపుర వంటి హిట్ హారర్ థ్రిల్లర్స్ తర్వాత రాజ్ కిరణ్ దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తున్న థ్రిల్లర్ చిత్రమిది. ఫణి తిరుమలశెట్టి సమర్పణలో రాజకిరణ్ సినిమా పతాకంపై మాధవి అద్దంకి, రజనీకాంత్ ఎస్., రాజకిరణ్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
'విశ్వామిత్ర' శాటిలైట్ హక్కులను ప్రముఖ తెలుగు ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్ ఛానల్ వారు ఫ్యాన్సీ రేటుకు దక్కించుకున్నారు. రాజ్ కిరణ్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన గీతాంజలి, త్రిపుర చిత్రాలు మంచి విజయం సాధించడంతో అతడి డైరెక్షన్ మీద నమ్మకంతో 'విశ్వామిత్ర' రైట్స్ సదరు ఛానల్ దక్కించుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
రాజ్ కిరణ్ మాట్లాడుతూ "రియల్ లైఫ్ ఇన్సిడెంట్స్ ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రం చేశాం. న్యూజీలాండ్, అమెరికాలో నిజంగా జరిగిన సంఘటనల నేపథ్యంతో కథ తయారు చేశాను. సృష్టిలో జరిగే విషయాలను మనుషులు అంచనా వేయలేరు. ఈ సృష్టిలో ఏదైనా సాధ్యమే. సృష్టి ఎప్పటికీ ఇలాగే ఉంటుంది. అందులో మనుషులు కొంతకాలం మాత్రమే జీవిస్తారని చెప్పే ప్రయత్నమే ఈ సినిమా. శాటిలైట్ హక్కులకు ఫ్యాన్సీ రేటు రావడం సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఏప్రిల్ లో సినిమాను విడుదల చేయాలనుకుంటున్నాం" అన్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రంలో 'సత్యం' రాజేష్, అశుతోష్ రాణా, ప్రసన్నకుమార్, విద్యుల్లేఖ రామన్, చమ్మక్ చంద్ర, కార్టూనిస్ట్ మల్లిక్, జీవా, రాకెట్ రాఘవ, సి.వి.ఎల్ నరసింహారావు, ఇందు ఆనంద్ ముఖ్య తారాగణం.
'Viswamitra' has sealed a lucrative satellite deal for a fancy rate ahead of its theatrical release. 'Viswamitra', the thriller directed by Raajkiran of 'Githanjali' and 'Tripura' fame, stars Nanditha Raj in the lead. It also has Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in other main roles.
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
