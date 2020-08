English summary

The second in the KGF franchise 'KGF 2' shoot is all set to start from the 26th of August. The movie team had issued a note regarding the re-scheduled shooting dates today.KGF - Chapter 2 is being produced by Vijay Kirangadoor under the direction of Prashanth Neel. Veteran artist Kaikala Satyanarayana is presenting the movie. KGF - Chapter 2 is said to be the biggest budget movie ever made in the Kannada film industry.