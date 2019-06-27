‘సాహో’ ఓవర్సీస్ రైట్స్ చేతులు మారాయి... రంగంలోకి ప్రముఖ సంస్థ!

saaho yashraj films prabhas shraddha kapoor baahubali 2 bollywood సాహో ప్రభాస్ శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ బాహుబలి 2 బాలీవుడ్
English summary
Excluding gulf Yashraj Films bought the Saaho overseas rights from phars who has bought the entire overseas rights earlier. aaho is an upcoming Indian action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth, produced by UV Creations and T-Series will present the film in the northern markets of India. The lead film stars are Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.
Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 17:44 [IST]