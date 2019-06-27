తెలుగు
    ‘సాహో’ ఓవర్సీస్ రైట్స్ చేతులు మారాయి... రంగంలోకి ప్రముఖ సంస్థ!

    By
    |

    ప్రభాస్ హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న భారీ యాక్షన్ ఫిల్మ్ 'సాహో'. సుజీత్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో శ్రద్దా కపూర్ హీరోయిన్. బాహుబలి తర్వాత ప్రభాస్ నుంచి వస్తున్న బిగ్ బడ్జెట్ చిత్రం కావడం, అంచనాలు భారీగా ఉండటంతో ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ కూడా అదే స్థాయిలో జరిగింది.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఓవర్సీస్ రైట్స్ 'ఫర్ ఫిల్మ్స్' సంస్థ రూ. 42 కోట్లకు కొనుగోలు చేసింది. ఈ సంస్థకు గల్ఫ్ ఏరియాలో బలమైన థియేటర్ నెట్వర్క్ ఉంది. గల్ఫ్‌లో సగానికిపైగా ఎక్కువ థియేటర్లు ఈ సంస్థకు చెందినవే. అయితే బయటి దేశాల్లో మాత్రం పరిస్థితి అలా లేదు.

    Yashraj enter in to Saaho in Overseas business

    ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న ఇతర దేశాల్లో విడుదల చేసేందుకు యష్ రాజ్ ఫిల్మ్స్ సంస్థతో చేతులు కలిపినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. గల్ఫ్ మినహా ఇతర అన్ని దేశాల రైట్స్ యష్ రాజ్ ఫిల్మ్స్ సంస్థకు రూ. 21 కోట్లకు మినిమమ్ గ్యారంటీ బేసిస్ మీద అమ్మినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇది ఒక ఆశ్చర్యకరమైన డీల్‌గా ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు.

    రూ. 300 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో యూవి క్రియేషన్స్ సంస్థ 'సాహో' చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించింది. ప్రభాస్ సరసన శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తుండగా... నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్, అరుణ్ విజయ్, జాకీ ష్రాఫ్, మందిరా బేడీ, వెన్నెల కిషోర్, ఎవలీన్ శర్మ, మురళీ శర్మ, ఆదిత్య శ్రీవాస్తవ ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఆగస్టు 15న ఈ మూవీ విడుదల కాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    Excluding gulf Yashraj Films bought the Saaho overseas rights from phars who has bought the entire overseas rights earlier. aaho is an upcoming Indian action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth, produced by UV Creations and T-Series will present the film in the northern markets of India. The lead film stars are Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.
    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
