ఫీల్‌గుడ్ లవ్‌స్టోరి 'ప్యార్ ప్రేమ కాదల్' .. యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా నిర్మాతగా..

By
    ప్రముఖ తమిళ సంగీత దర్శకుడు యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా నిర్మాతగా మారి నిర్మించిన చిత్రం 'ప్యార్ ప్రేమ కాదల్'. తమిళనాట ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన ఈ చిత్రం త్వరలో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులను పలుకరించ బోతోంది.. శ్రీ తిరుమల ప్రొడక్షన్ ప్రైవేట్ లిమిటెడ్ బ్యానర్లో సుప్రసిద్ధ సినీ నిర్మాత, దర్శకుడు తమ్మారెడ్డి భరద్వాజ సమర్పణలో నిర్మాతలు యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా మరియు విజయ్ మోర్వనేని కలిసి 'ప్యార్ ప్రేమ కాదల్' ను తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు అందిస్తున్నారు..

    ఎలన్ డైరెక్షన్ లో హరీష్ కళ్యాణ్, రైజ విల్సన్ హీరో హీరోయిన్స్ గా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం కళాశాల నేపథ్యంలో జరిగే ప్రేమకథ. ఎలన్ రచించి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్ర కధ, ప్రేమ లోని భావోద్వేగాలు ప్రేక్షకులను సమ్మోహితులను చేస్తాయి.

    ప్యార్ ప్రేమ కాదల్ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా పాటలు, నేపథ్య సంగీతం అద్భుతంగా అందించారు. ఈ ప్యార్ ప్రేమ కాదల్ తెలుగు నాట కనువిందు చెయ్యడానికి అక్టోబర్ నెలలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తోంది అని చిత్ర దర్శక, నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు.
    సమర్పణ: తమ్మారెడ్డి భరద్వాజ. ప్రొడ్యూసర్స్: యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా, విజయ్ మోర్వనేని. మ్యూజిక్: యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా. దర్శకత్వం :ఎలన్

    Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is a Tamil language romantic comedy film starring Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Elan with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography done by Raja Bhattacharjee, edited by S. Manikumaran and the film is jointly produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja and S. N. Rajarajan under their banners YSR Films and K Productions. This movie coming as dub in telugu with same title.
