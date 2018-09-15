English summary

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is a Tamil language romantic comedy film starring Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Elan with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography done by Raja Bhattacharjee, edited by S. Manikumaran and the film is jointly produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja and S. N. Rajarajan under their banners YSR Films and K Productions. This movie coming as dub in telugu with same title.