English summary

Puri Jagannath’s Mehabooba Trailer will be Screened in 1700 theaters worldwide. Mehbooba movie is a romantic love story in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war written, directed and produced by Puri Jagan while Sandeep Chowta scored music for this movie. Puri Jagan's son Akash Puri and Manglorean beauty Neha Shetty are playing the main lead roles.