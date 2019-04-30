ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్: ఫ్లైట్ మొత్తం బుక్ చేసిన పూరి.. వారణాసిలో భారీ యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్!

ఎనర్జిటిక్ స్టార్ రామ్ పోతినేని, డాషింగ్ డైరెక్టర్ పూరి జగన్నాధ్ కాంబినేషన్లో వస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రం 'ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్'. శ్రీమతి లావణ్య సమర్పణలో పూరి జగన్నాథ్ టూరింగ్ టాకీస్, పూరి కనెక్ట్స్ బ్యానర్స్పై పూరి జగన్నాథ్, ఛార్మి సంయుక్తంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ శర వేగంగా జరుగుతోంది. మే 1 నుంచి ఆధ్యాత్మిక నగరం వారణాసిలో షూటింగ్ నిర్వహించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమాలో కీలకంగా ఉండే కొన్ని యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలు ఇక్కడ చిత్రీకరించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.
ఈ యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్ చిత్రీకరణ కోసం వారణాసి వెళ్లేందుకు ఎంటైర్ కాస్ట్ అండ్ క్రూ కోసం ఒక ఫ్లైట్ మొత్తాన్ని బుక్ చేశారట. ఫైట్ కొరియోగ్రాపర్ రియల్ సతీష్ మాస్టర్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో చిత్రీకరణ జరుగబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. పూరి సినిమాల స్టైల్లో పవర్ఫుల్గా ఈ యాక్షన్ ఎపిసోడ్ ఉంటుందని టాక్.
The shooting ‘iSmart Shankar’ will resume in the holy city, Varanasi from tomorrow. Here, a high octane action episode will be canned. This fight episode comes at a crucial juncture in the film and so the director Puri Jagannadh is going to shoot it on a large canvas. For this, the makers booked a whole flight for the entire cast and crew. Real Satish master will choreograph this action episode in trademark Puri Jagannadh style.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
