ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్: ఫ్లైట్ మొత్తం బుక్ చేసిన పూరి.. వారణాసిలో భారీ యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్!

English summary

The shooting ‘iSmart Shankar’ will resume in the holy city, Varanasi from tomorrow. Here, a high octane action episode will be canned. This fight episode comes at a crucial juncture in the film and so the director Puri Jagannadh is going to shoot it on a large canvas. For this, the makers booked a whole flight for the entire cast and crew. Real Satish master will choreograph this action episode in trademark Puri Jagannadh style.