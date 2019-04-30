తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్: ఫ్లైట్ మొత్తం బుక్ చేసిన పూరి.. వారణాసిలో భారీ యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్!

    By
    |

    ఎనర్జిటిక్ స్టార్ రామ్ పోతినేని, డాషింగ్ డైరెక్టర్ పూరి జగన్నాధ్ కాంబినేషన్లో వస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రం 'ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్'. శ్రీమ‌తి లావ‌ణ్య స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌లో పూరి జ‌గ‌న్నాథ్ టూరింగ్ టాకీస్‌, పూరి క‌నెక్ట్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్స్‌పై పూరి జ‌గ‌న్నాథ్‌, ఛార్మి సంయుక్తంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ శర వేగంగా జరుగుతోంది. మే 1 నుంచి ఆధ్యాత్మిక నగరం వారణాసిలో షూటింగ్ నిర్వహించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమాలో కీలకంగా ఉండే కొన్ని యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలు ఇక్కడ చిత్రీకరించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    ‘iSmart Shankar’ Action Episode in Varanasi

    ఈ యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్ చిత్రీకరణ కోసం వారణాసి వెళ్లేందుకు ఎంటైర్ కాస్ట్ అండ్ క్రూ కోసం ఒక ఫ్లైట్ మొత్తాన్ని బుక్ చేశారట. ఫైట్ కొరియోగ్రాపర్ రియల్ సతీష్ మాస్టర్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో చిత్రీకరణ జరుగబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. పూరి సినిమాల స్టైల్‌లో పవర్‌ఫుల్‌గా ఈ యాక్షన్ ఎపిసోడ్ ఉంటుందని టాక్.

    రామ్ సరసన నిధి అగ‌ర్వాల్‌, న‌భా న‌టేష్‌ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. పునీత్ ఇస్సార్‌, స‌త్య‌దేవ్‌, మిలింద్ గునాజి, ఆశిష్ విద్యార్థి, గెట‌ప్ శ్రీను, సుధాంశు పాండే త‌దిత‌రులు న‌టిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఫైట్స్‌: రియ‌ల్ స‌తీష్‌, సాహిత్యం: భాస్క‌ర‌భ‌ట్ల‌, ఎడిట‌ర్‌: జునైద్ సిద్ధికీ, ఆర్ట్‌: జానీ షేక్‌, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: రాజ్ తోట‌, మ్యూజిక్‌: మ‌ణిశ‌ర్మ‌, నిర్మాత‌లు: పూరి జ‌గ‌న్నాథ్‌, ఛార్మి కౌర్‌, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: పూరి జ‌గ‌న్నాథ్‌.

    English summary
    The shooting ‘iSmart Shankar’ will resume in the holy city, Varanasi from tomorrow. Here, a high octane action episode will be canned. This fight episode comes at a crucial juncture in the film and so the director Puri Jagannadh is going to shoot it on a large canvas. For this, the makers booked a whole flight for the entire cast and crew. Real Satish master will choreograph this action episode in trademark Puri Jagannadh style.
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue