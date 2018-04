 »   » చిరంజీవికి ఇంతకంటే ఏం కావాలి: రంగస్థలంపై మోహన్ బాబు కామెంట్

Hearing good things about #Rangastalam Will watch it soon. Congrats to Charan and the entire team. Fathers need nothing more than seeing their sons excel in their chosen field. And I am sure my dear friend Chiranjeevi is quite proud! Congratulations!

Mohan Babu took to twitter and wrote, “Hearing good things about #Rangastalam Will watch it soon. Congrats to Charan and the entire team. Fathers need nothing more than seeing their sons excel in their chosen field. And I am sure my dear friend Chiranjeevi is quite proud! Congratulations!”