Chaavu kaburu challaga collections: కార్తీకేయ మూవీకి మంచి ఓపెనింగ్స్.. తొలి రోజు ఎంతంటే

English summary

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga hits theatres worldwide. This movie presented by Allu Aravind, Ft. Kartikeya, Lavanya Tripathi, Aamani & others in Lead Roles, Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, Music by Jakes Bejoy & Produced by Bunny Vas Under GA2 Pictures. As per trade analysts, film may be collects 2 to 3 crores collections.