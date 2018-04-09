Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
mahesh babu bharat ane nenu arjun reddy shalini pandey మహేష్బాబు భరత్ అనే నేను అర్జున్రెడ్డి షాలిని పాండే
English summary
After gained a big hit with her debut, Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey currently busy with the remake of 100% Love in Tamil. Meanwhile, she also played a crucial role in the film Mahanati. Reports suggest that Shalini is picked for another key role in an upcoming prestigious movie which marks Mahesh Babu's 25th film in the industry.
Story first published: Monday, April 9, 2018, 20:19 [IST]