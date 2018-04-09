 »   » మహేష్‌బాబుతో జతకట్టనున్న కిస్సింగ్ క్వీన్..

మహేష్‌బాబుతో జతకట్టనున్న కిస్సింగ్ క్వీన్..

అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి చిత్రంతో మంచి పాపులారిటి సంపాదించుకొన్న షాలిని పాండే ఆచితూచి పాత్రలను ఎంచుకొంటున్నారు. తెలుగులో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన 100% లవ్ సినిమా తమిళ రీమేక్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. అలాగే సావిత్రి జీవితం ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రంలో కీలకపాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. అయితే కిస్సింగ్ క్వీన్ ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు సరసన నటించే అవకాశాన్ని చేజిక్కించుకొన్నట్టు ఓ వార్త ఫిలింనగర్‌లో చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నది.

భరత్ అనే నేను సినిమా తర్వాత ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు దర్శకుడు వంశీ పైడిపల్లి చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దిల్ రాజు, అశ్వినీదత్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ మూడోవారంలో ప్రారంభం కానున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రధాన హీరోయిన్‌గా పూజే హెగ్డేను ఎంపిక చేశారు. మరో హీరోయిన్ పాత్రకు షాలిని పాండేను ఎంపిక చేసినట్టు సమాచారం.

Arjun Reddy Fame Shalini Pandey to pair With Mahesh Babu
English summary
After gained a big hit with her debut, Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey currently busy with the remake of 100% Love in Tamil. Meanwhile, she also played a crucial role in the film Mahanati. Reports suggest that Shalini is picked for another key role in an upcoming prestigious movie which marks Mahesh Babu's 25th film in the industry.
Story first published: Monday, April 9, 2018, 20:19 [IST]
