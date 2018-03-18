 »   » రంగస్థలం ప్రీ రిలీజ్.. ఐటెం సాంగ్‌కు పూజా హెగ్డే డ్యాన్స్

రంగస్థలం ప్రీ రిలీజ్.. ఐటెం సాంగ్‌కు పూజా హెగ్డే డ్యాన్స్

Posted By:
రంగస్థలంలోని ఐటమ్ సాంగ్‌ పాటకు వేదికపై పూజా హెగ్డే డ్యాన్స్ చేసింది. డ్యాన్స్ మాస్టర్ జానీ మాస్టర్ సమకూర్చిన నృత్యరీతులకు డ్యాన్సర్లు లయబద్దంగా డ్యాన్స్ చేసి ఆకట్టుకొన్నారు. పూజా హెగ్గే డ్యాన్సులకు మెగా ఫ్యాన్స్ ఈలలతో జోష్ పుట్టించారు.

Rangasthalam pre release: Pooja Hegde steps for Item Song

రంగస్థలం సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఫంక్షన్ కార్యక్రమానికి విశాఖ సాగరతీరం వేదికైంది. ఈ కార్యక్రమం కోసం భారీగా మెగా ఫ్యాన్స్ తరలివచ్చారు. చిరంజీవి ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరయ్యారు. రాంచరణ్, ఉపాసన, సమంత, అనసూయ, సుకుమార్, దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు.

English summary
Director Sukumar took the opportunity to take the audience back to the 80s with Rangasthalam 1985. This film features Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapati Babu in the lead roles. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of Chitti Babu in this film
Story first published: Sunday, March 18, 2018, 21:34 [IST]
