తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   »  ‘రౌడీ క్లబ్’ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, ఎందుకు ఇదంతా?

‘రౌడీ క్లబ్’ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, ఎందుకు ఇదంతా?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Vijay Devarakonda Starts A Clothing Showroom

    'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' సినిమాతో యూత్ క్రేజీ హీరోగా మారిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ 'రౌడీ క్లబ్' ఏర్పాటు చేయడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది. 'రౌడీ క్లబ్' అంటే రౌడీలను తయారు చేసే క్లబ్ అనుకుంటే పొరపాటే... అభిమానుల కోసం విజయ్‌ సొంత దుస్తుల బ్రాండ్‌ను ప్రారంభించబోతున్నారు. దానికి 'రౌడీ క్లబ్‌' అనే పేరు పెట్టారు. జులై 15న ఈ బ్రాండ్ లాంచ్ చేయబోతున్నారు. ఈ రౌడీ క్లబ్‌లో చేరాలంటూ అభిమానులను ఆహ్వానిస్తున్నాడు. ఇప్పటికే భారీ సంఖ్యలో అభిమానులు ఇందులో తమ తమ పేర్లు నమోదు చేసుకున్నారు. బ్రాండ్ లాంచ్ రోజున వీరిలో కొందరికి ఆహ్వానం అందనుంది.

    షర్ట్ లేకుండా బస్టాప్‌లో

    విజయ్ తన సోషల్ మీడియా పేజీల ద్వారా రౌడీ బ్రాండ్‌కు వినూత్నంగా ప్రమోషన్స్ కల్పిస్తున్నాడు. షర్ట్ లేకుండా బైక్ మీద తిరగడం, షర్ట్ లేకుండా బస్టాప్‌లో ఎదురు చూస్తున్న విజయ్ ఫోటోలు, ఇప్పటికీ నాకు నచ్చిన చొక్కా దొరకలేదు. నేనూ మీలాగే రౌడీనే అంటూ... తన ట్వీట్లలో అతడు చేసిన కామెంట్స్ ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి.

    గ్రాండ్ ప్రమోషన్స్

    ఈ మధ్యకాలంలో విజయ్ ఏం మాట్లాడినా.... ‘రౌడీ' అనే పదం ఎక్కువగా వాడుతున్నాడు. తన ఫ్రెండ్స్, ఫ్యాన్స్‌ను రౌడీస్ అంటూ సంభోధిస్తున్నాడు. అలా పిలవడం వెనక అసలు కారణం ఏమిటనేది ఇప్పుడు అర్థమైంది.

    జులై 15న సన్‌డౌనర్‌ పార్టీ

    జులై 15న సన్‌డౌనర్‌ పార్టీ

    జులై 15న తన రౌడీ బ్రాండ్ లాంచ్ చేయడంతో పాటు సన్‌డౌనర్‌ పార్టీ నిర్వహించబోతున్నారు. రౌడీ క్లబ్‌లో జాయినైన వారిలో కొందరిని లక్కీడ్రా ద్వారా ఎంపిక చేసి ఈ పార్టీకి ఆహ్వానించే అవకాశం ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    విజయ్ సినిమాలు..

    విజయ్ సినిమాలు..

    ‘అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' మూవీ తర్వాత విజయ్‌ వరుస సినిమాలతో బిజీ అయ్యాడు. ‘ట్యాక్సీవాలా', ‘నోటా', ‘గీతా గోవిందం', ‘డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. త్వరలో ఈ సినిమాలన్నీ వరుసపెట్టి విడుదల కానున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Vijay Devarakonda to start His own Brand of Clothing called 'Rowdy'. Vijay Deverakonda who calls his fans “Rowdies”, is always doing things a little differently. Recently we have reported that the young actor created his fan club with a variety name and launched the website. He asked his fans to register themselves. Now according to the latest update, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to start new initiative.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue