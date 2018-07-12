 »   »  ‘రౌడీ క్లబ్’ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, ఎందుకు ఇదంతా?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Vijay Devarakonda to start His own Brand of Clothing called 'Rowdy'. Vijay Deverakonda who calls his fans “Rowdies”, is always doing things a little differently. Recently we have reported that the young actor created his fan club with a variety name and launched the website. He asked his fans to register themselves. Now according to the latest update, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to start new initiative.
Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 11:21 [IST]