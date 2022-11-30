తెలుగు
      Bedurulanka 2012 సరికొత్తగా కార్తీకేయ.. క్రేజీ కాన్సెప్ట్‌తో బెదురులంక 2012 మోషన్ పోస్టర్

      లౌక్య ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ పతాకంపై యువ హీరో కార్తికేయ, 'డీజే టిల్లు' ఫేమ్ నేహా శెట్టి జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం బెదురులంక 2012. సరికొత్త టైటిల్‌లో రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీని పెంచేసింది. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన కాన్సెప్ట్, టైటిల్ పోస్టర్‌కు స్పందన అద్బుతంగా కనిపించింది. ఇటీవల రిలీజ్ చేసిన ప్రీ-లుక్ అందర్నీ ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. కామెడీ డ్రామాగా, గోదావరి నేపథ్యంలో సాగే కథ నేపథ్యంలో వినోదం, మానవ భావోద్వేగాలతో కూడిన కథతో తెరకెక్కనున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో కార్తికేయ పాత్రతోపాటు స్ట్రాంగ్ కంటెంట్, కడుపుబ్బా నవ్వించే వినోదం సమపాళ్లలో ఉందని నిర్మాతలు చెబుతున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో బెదురులంక 2012 మోషన్ పోస్టర్, ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ఎలా ఉందో.. మీరే చెప్పండి..

      Bedurulanka 2012 first look and Motion poster date released: Kartikeya Gummakonda looks promosing in his Character
      Loukya Entertainments and Hero Kartikeya promises to bring out a crazy entertainer titled ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ starring ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Sshetty as the female lead. The team started raising curiosity right from the beginning with the concept and title announcement poster earlier. Stirring the buzz on the caption ‘The Biggest Hoax Ever Played’, movie team has released a crazy first look and motion poster of hero from the movie.
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
