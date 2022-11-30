For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Don't Miss!
- News రేవంత్ రెడ్డి వర్సెస్ ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవిత: మాటల యుద్ధం; ఎవ్వరూ తగ్గేదేలే!!
- Lifestyle HIV People's Life Expectancy: హెచ్ఐవీ ఉన్న వాళ్లు ఎన్ని సంవత్సరాలు బతకగలరో తెలుసా?
- Automobiles ఎప్పటికప్పుడు ఓలా ఎలక్ట్రిక్ కొత్త అడుగులు.. భారీగా పెరుగుతున్న ఎక్స్పీరియన్స్ సెంటర్ల సంఖ్య
- Sports INDvsNZ: తడబడిన టీమిండియా బ్యాటింగ్.. ఏడు వికెట్లు డౌన్
- Finance Digital Rupee: రిటైల్ వినియోగానికి డిజిటల్ రూపాయి.. డిసెంబర్ 1 నుంచి అందుబాటులోకి..
- Technology Realme Band 2 ఫిట్నెస్ బ్యాండ్ పై flipkart లో భారీ ఆఫర్!
- Travel ఎగసిపడే అలలపై విహారానికి వర్కాల ఆహ్వానిస్తోంది
Bedurulanka 2012 సరికొత్తగా కార్తీకేయ.. క్రేజీ కాన్సెప్ట్తో బెదురులంక 2012 మోషన్ పోస్టర్
Whats New
oi-Rajababu A
By Rajababu A|
లౌక్య ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ పతాకంపై యువ హీరో కార్తికేయ, 'డీజే టిల్లు' ఫేమ్ నేహా శెట్టి జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం బెదురులంక 2012. సరికొత్త టైటిల్లో రిలీజ్కు ముందే సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీని పెంచేసింది. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన కాన్సెప్ట్, టైటిల్ పోస్టర్కు స్పందన అద్బుతంగా కనిపించింది. ఇటీవల రిలీజ్ చేసిన ప్రీ-లుక్ అందర్నీ ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. కామెడీ డ్రామాగా, గోదావరి నేపథ్యంలో సాగే కథ నేపథ్యంలో వినోదం, మానవ భావోద్వేగాలతో కూడిన కథతో తెరకెక్కనున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో కార్తికేయ పాత్రతోపాటు స్ట్రాంగ్ కంటెంట్, కడుపుబ్బా నవ్వించే వినోదం సమపాళ్లలో ఉందని నిర్మాతలు చెబుతున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో బెదురులంక 2012 మోషన్ పోస్టర్, ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ఎలా ఉందో.. మీరే చెప్పండి..
Comments
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read more about: bedurulanka 2012 kartikeya gummakonda neha shetty clax బెదురులంక 2012 కార్తీకేయ గుమ్మకొండ నేహా శెట్టి క్లాక్స్
English summary
Loukya Entertainments and Hero Kartikeya promises to bring out a crazy entertainer titled ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ starring ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Sshetty as the female lead. The team started raising curiosity right from the beginning with the concept and title announcement poster earlier. Stirring the buzz on the caption ‘The Biggest Hoax Ever Played’, movie team has released a crazy first look and motion poster of hero from the movie.
Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2022