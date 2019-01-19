English summary

Sundeep Kishan is producing this novel movie on Venkatadri Talkies (Production No. 1) in association with Vista Dream Merchants. Directed by Caarthick Raaju, the actor is paired up with Anya Singh in this entertainer. "We are dealing with a new point in the movie. The last schedule is being shot in Hyderabad. Certain crucial scenes are being shot on the lead pair. An important action sequence is also part of the schedule. The film has shaped up so well," says director Caarthick Raaju, adding that his movie will tell a supernatural story. High technical values are its forte. Producers Daya Pannem and VG Subrahmanyan are happy that the production works have been going on as per schedule. The film is being made simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil.