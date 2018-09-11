తెలుగు
 దీపికా పదుకోన్ పెళ్లికి జోరుగా ఏర్పాట్లు.. మ్యారేజ్‌కు ముందే రణ్‌వీర్..

    బాలీవుడ్‌ తారలు రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్, దీపికా పదుకోన్ పెళ్లి వార్తలు జోరందుకొన్నాయి. నవంబర్ 20వ తేదీన ఇటలీలోని లేక్ కోమో నగరంలో వీరి పెళ్లికి ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. పెళ్లి తర్వాత నివసించేందుకు రణ్‌వీర్ తన ఇంటికి మార్పులు, చేర్పులు, సుందరీకరణ పనులు చేపట్టినట్టు బాలీవుడ్‌కు చెందిన పత్రిక ఓ కథనాన్ని వెల్లడించిది. ఈ పనులు పూర్తికాగానే వచ్చే వారం ఇంట్లో గృహప్రవేశం చేయనున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    రణ్‌వీర్, దీపిక తమ పెళ్లి తర్వాత ఈ ఇంట్లో ఉంటారో తెలియదు గానీ.. ఇంటికి మరమ్మత్తులు చేయిస్తున్నారు. ఈ పనుల కారణంగా రణ్‌వీర్ ప్రస్తుతం హోటల్‌కు మారిపోయాడు అని సన్నిహితులు పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh marriage news in full swing

    ఇక పెళ్లి విషయానికి వస్తే.. తమకు సంబంధించిన అతికొద్ది మంది స్నేహితులు, సన్నిహితులు, కుటుంబ సభ్యులను మాత్రమే రణ్‌వీర్, దీపిక ఆహ్వానిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది. ప్రైవేట్ వ్యవహారంగా జరిగే ఈ పెళ్లికి కట్టుదిట్టమైన ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది. అతిథులు మొబైల్ ఫోన్లు కూడా తీసుకురాకుండా చర్యలు తీసుకొంటున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు సంజయ్ లీలా భన్సాలీ రూపొందించిన రాంలీలా చిత్రం షూటింగ్ సందర్బంగా రణ్‌వీర్, దీపిక పదుకొన్ ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. అప్పటి నుంచి వారిద్దరి మధ్య అఫైర్ మరితం బలపడింది.

    English summary
    Buzz in Media is that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will exchange garlands at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy on November 20. An insider revealed that Ranveer's house is currently being refurbished, and he is staying at a five-star hotel in Bandra till the work is complete.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 20:07 [IST]
