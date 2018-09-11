Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
deepika padukone ranveer singh bollywood sanjay leela bhansali ram leela దీపిక పదుకొన్ రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ బాలీవుడ్ సంజయ్ లీలా భన్సాలీ రాంలీలా
English summary
Buzz in Media is that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will exchange garlands at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy on November 20. An insider revealed that Ranveer's house is currently being refurbished, and he is staying at a five-star hotel in Bandra till the work is complete.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 20:07 [IST]