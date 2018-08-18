Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra engagement nick jonas engagement quantico hollywood bollywood ప్రియాంక చోప్రా నిక్ జోనస్ ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ నిక్ జోనస్ ఎంగేజ్మెంట్
English summary
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally confirmed their engagement in romantic Instagram posts, on August 18th. Both of them posted the same photo from their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, on Saturday.
Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 17:56 [IST]