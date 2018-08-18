తెలుగు
 నా ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ జరిగింది.. నిక్ జోన్‌తో ప్రియాంక రొమాంటిక్‌గా

    బాలీవుడ్ అందాల సుందరి ప్రియాంక చోప్రా నిశ్చితార్థంపై వస్తున్న గాసిప్స్‌కు తెరపడింది. తన ప్రియుడు నిక్ జోనస్‌తో ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ శనివారం ముంబైలో నిరాడంబరంగా జరిగింది. తన పెళ్లి నిశ్చితార్థం ఫోటోలను ప్రియాంక తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్ అకౌంట్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేసింది.

    రొమాంటిక్‌గా నిక్ జోనస్‌తో కలిసి ఉన్న ఫొటోను ప్రియాంక షేర్ చేసింది. హృదయపూర్వకంగా, ఆత్మసాక్షిగా నిశ్చితార్థం జరుపుకొన్నాను అని కాప్షన్ పోస్ట్ చేసింది. అందుకు సమాధానంగా నా భవిష్యత్ జీవిత భాగస్వామి.. నీకు హృదయంలో ప్రేమతో దాచుకొంటాను అని నిక్ జోనస్ రాశాడు.

    నిశ్చితార్తం హిందూ సంప్రదాయ పద్దతిలో జరిగింది. అబు జానీ సందీప్ ఖోస్లా డిజైన్ చేసిన అనార్కలి డ్రస్‌లో ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, తెల్లటి కుర్తా పైజామాలో నిక్ జోనస్ ముస్తాబయ్యారు. ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ కోసం శుక్రవారం ఉదయమే నిక్ జోనస్ ఫ్యామిలీ ముంబైకి చేరుకొన్నది. రాత్రి ప్రియాంక ఫ్యామిలీతో డిన్నర్ చేశారు.

    ప్రియాంక, నిక్ మధ్య రిలేషన్ ఆశ్చర్యకరమైన విధంగా ఏర్పడింది. క్వాంటికో చిత్రంలో నటించిన సహనటుడు గ్రాహం రోజర్ పరిచయం చేయడం ద్వారా ప్రియాంకకు నిక్‌తో బంధం ఏర్పడింది. అప్పటి వారి పరిచయం ప్రేమగా మారింది. ప్రియాంక కంటే నిక్ జోనస్ పదేళ్లు చిన్నవాడు కావడం గమనార్హం.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally confirmed their engagement in romantic Instagram posts, on August 18th. Both of them posted the same photo from their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, on Saturday.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
