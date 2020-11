English summary

Rang De' is the first movie with the combination of 'Yuva Kathanayakudu' Nithin and 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh which is being bankrolled under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. A romantic melody …..The first single of the movie “ RANGDE…! “ starring youth star nithin and keerthy suresh is released today. As a marriage gift to nithin the movie unit has already released the wishes video which has gained 14 million views . after that unit has released the first single lyrical video today …..