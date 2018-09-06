తెలుగు
RRR‌లో కీర్తి సురేష్.. రాజమౌళిని కలిసిన మహానటి

    బాహుబలి తర్వాత యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్, మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్‌తో సినిమా చేస్తున్నట్టు ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి ప్రకటించడం దక్షిణాదిలో సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది. భారీ బడ్జెట్ చిత్రాల నిర్మాత డీవీవీ దానయ్య రూపొందించే ఈ సినిమాకు తాత్కాలికంగా RRR (రాజమౌళి, రాంచరణ్, రామారావు) టైటిల్ పెట్టి సినిమాకు హైప్ క్రియేట్ చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు ప్రస్తుతం శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి. అయితే ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఓ వార్త సినీవర్గాల్లో హల్‌చల్ రేపింది. అదేమిటంటే..

    మహానటితో దక్షిణాది ప్రేక్షకుల మదిలో సుస్థిరమైన స్థానం ఏర్పరుచుకొన్న కీర్తి సురేష్ RRR చిత్రంలో ఓ హీరోయిన్‌గా ఎంపికైనట్టు సమాచారం. ఇటీవల రాజమౌళిని కలువడంతో ఆమెకు కథను, పాత్రను వినిపించారట. ఈ విషయం ఆలస్యంగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది. సినిమాలో అత్యంత ప్రాధాన్యమైన పాత్ర కావడంతో కీర్తి సురేష్ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చారట.

    Keerthy Suresh meets SS Rajamouli for RRR

    త్వరలోనే కీర్తి సురేష్ పేరును అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించే అవకాశం ఉంది. అయితే రాంచరణ్‌కు జంటగా లేదా ఎన్టీఆర్‌కు జంటగా నటిస్తున్నాదా అనే విషయంపై క్లారిటీ లేదు.

    రాంచరణ్ ప్రస్తుతం బోయపాటి శ్రీను రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం అజర్‌బైజాన్‌లో జరుగుతున్నది. కాగా, త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ దర్వకత్వంలో ఎన్టీఆర్ అరవింద సమేత చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం దసరాకు రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli making a multi-starrer movie with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh might be signed on to play the one of female lead roles. Reports suggest that, Keerthy Suresh recently met Rajamouli and the maverick filmmaker gave her a brief narration about the subject of the film.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 21:17 [IST]
