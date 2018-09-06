Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
ram charan jr ntr rrr keerthy suresh ss rajamouli mahanati రాంచరణ్ జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ కీర్తి సురేష్ ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి
English summary
Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli making a multi-starrer movie with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh might be signed on to play the one of female lead roles. Reports suggest that, Keerthy Suresh recently met Rajamouli and the maverick filmmaker gave her a brief narration about the subject of the film.
Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 21:17 [IST]