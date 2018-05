 »   » నాగార్జున, రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ ‘ఆఫీసర్’ రిలీజ్ వాయిదా... కారణం ఏమిటి?

Since many technical elements of #Officer with regard to the best viewing experience are taking much longer than initially planned , we decided to postpone @iamnagarjuna ‘s Officer release from 25 th May to 1st June

English summary

“Since many technical elements of #Officer with regard to the best viewing experience are taking much longer than initially planned , we decided to postpone iamnagarjuna ‘s Officer release from 25 th May to 1st June” wrote RGV on his Twitter handle.