 »   » స్కైజోన్ పార్కులో రవితేజ ఆటపాట.. జోరుగా నేల టిక్కెట్టు పాటలు

English summary

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's new movie "Nela Ticket" produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner and directed by Soggade Chinni Nayana, Raarandoi Veduka Chuddam fame Kalyankrishna Kurasala is wrapping up the song shoot. Composed by dance master Raju Sundaram currently a song is being shot from 3 days in India's first trampoline park "Sky zone" in Gandipet, Hyderabad. Makers are quickly completing the shooting to release the movie on May 24th.