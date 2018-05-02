 »   » అమెరికాలో నయన్, విఘ్నేష్ డేటింగ్ జోష్.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫోటోలు వైరల్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are having the time of their lives. Recently, they were in the news for posting pictures from their trip to the USA. the duo has once again set the internet on fire with their recent pictures. The two have now travelled to California in USA to attend the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2018.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 17:37 [IST]