 »   » అమెరికాలో నయన్, విఘ్నేష్ డేటింగ్ జోష్.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫోటోలు వైరల్

అమెరికాలో నయన్, విఘ్నేష్ డేటింగ్ జోష్.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫోటోలు వైరల్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

అందాల తార నయనతార, దర్శకుడు విగ్నేష్ శివన్ గత కొద్దికాలంగా ప్రేమలో మునిగి తేలుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇటీవల అమెరికా పర్యటనకు వెళ్లిన వారు తమ బంధాన్ని బహిరంగం చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. చాలా రోజులుగా సహజీవనం చేస్తున్నారనే వార్తలకు అలా ముగింపు పలికారు. మరోసారి వారిద్దరు మళ్లీ అమెరికా పర్యటన చేస్తున్న వారిద్దరూ మరోసారి అతిసన్నిహితంగా ఉన్న ఫొటోలు షేర్ చేశారు. ఆ ఫోటోలు మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

మ్యూజిక్ ఫెస్టివల్‌లో

మ్యూజిక్ ఫెస్టివల్‌లో

అమెరికాలో కాచేల్లా వ్యాలీ మ్యూజిక్ అండ్ ఆర్ట్స్ ఫెస్టివల్ 2018 కార్యక్రమం జరిగింది. ఈ ఫెస్టివల్‌లో నయనతార, విఘ్నేష్ శివన్ పాలుపంచుకొన్నారు.

వేలాది మంది మధ్య నయన్, విఘ్నేష్

వేలాది మంది మధ్య నయన్, విఘ్నేష్

మ్యూజిక్ ఫెస్టివల్‌కు హాజరైన వేలాది మంది మధ్య నయన్, విఘ్నేష్ కలిసి అతిసన్నిహితంగా ఫోటోలు దిగారు. ఈ ఫోటోలకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో విపరీతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తున్నది.

అద్భుతమైన ఫీలింగ్‌తో

అద్భుతమైన ఫీలింగ్‌తో

గుడ్ బై కోచెల్లా.. అద్భుతమైన టైమ్‌ను ఎంజాయ్ చేశాం. నా తోటి స్టార్‌తో కలిసి తక్కువ సమయంలో ఎక్కువ ఎంజాయ్ చేశాం. ఆ క్షణాలు జీవితంలో మరిచిపోలేని విధంగా ఉంటాయి. వేసవి సెలవులు అద్భుతంగా గడిచిపోయాయి. మళ్లీ పనిలో భాగమయ్యేందుకు వెళ్తున్నాం అని విఘ్నేష్ తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

త్వరలోనే నయనతార పెళ్లి

త్వరలోనే నయనతార పెళ్లి

త్వరలోనే నయనతార, విఘ్నేష్ శివన్ పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్నారంటూ వార్తలు గుప్పుమంటున్నాయి. ఇటీవల ఓ అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమంలో నయనతార నా కాబోయే భార్య అని విఘ్నేష్ ప్రకటించడం తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

English summary
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are having the time of their lives. Recently, they were in the news for posting pictures from their trip to the USA. the duo has once again set the internet on fire with their recent pictures. The two have now travelled to California in USA to attend the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2018.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 17:37 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

X