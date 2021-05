వ్యాక్సిన్ వేయించుకున్న మంచు లక్ష్మి.. అలా దొరికేయడంతో, ఆడేసుకుంటున్న నెటిజన్లు!

It's a great day to have a great day! 🥳 Got my first jab at Yashodha Hospital. Very impressed with the hygiene and prompt service. A feeling of relief.. Who would have thought getting a shot would be our highlight of this year.😉 #Vaccinated pic.twitter.com/Ku2LRSKexd

English summary

As we all know vaccination process all over the India is going in full swing. Recently Telugu actress Manchu Lakshmi took her first vaccine shot at yashoda hospitals Hyderabad. And then she shared this in her social media and urged all the 18 plus people to register themselves in portal and take the vaccination. But some people in social media are trolling her for taking vaccination as both the Telugu state governments is providing vaccination to 45 + people only. They are targeting Manchu Lakshmi that how can she get the vaccination without meeting 45 plus age criteria